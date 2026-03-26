Liverpool eye Yan Diomande, Anthony Gordon, and Bradley Barcola as Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool have earmarked RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola as potential replacements for Mohamed Salah, according to Fichajes.

Despite signing a new contract in April 2025, Salah has announced that he will be departing Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old moved to Anfield from Italian side AS Roma and has enjoyed a successful stint at the individual, club and international levels.

He confirmed his departure in an emotional video on his different social media accounts on Wednesday, saying:

‘Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.’

In response, Liverpool’s statement read: ‘Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.’

As such, preparations are now in place for his possible replacements, and targets have now been identified ahead of next summer.

According to Fichajes, the defending Premier League champions have identified Barcola, Gordon and Diomande as potential replacements for Salah.

Among the three options, the report claims that Diomande, who has a £64m Transfermarkt valuation, is the Reds’ priority, thanks to his ability to play on both the right and left flanks.

Three-man shortlist

On the other hand, Gordon, valued at £51m by Transfermarkt, is another string option for Liverpool due to his Premier League experience and the potential of an immediate impact on the team’s style of play once a deal is completed, the report adds.

Lastly, the Spanish outlet adds that Barcola’s technical qualities are admired by the Merseyside club, who view his dribbling ability in tight spaces as a key asset for breaking down low blocks.

Liverpool are now set to ‘intensify’ talks in the coming weeks for the wingers as they look to find a suitable replacement for Salah, according to Fichajes.

All three wingers possess the same versatility to play in different positions. Diomande’s and Barcola’s dribbling has been their biggest strength this season, while Gordon has improved his output in front of goal, with 17 goals in all competitions.

The attacking trio will have significant price tags placed on them at the end of the season, so it’ll be interesting to see which option they go for.