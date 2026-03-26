Arsenal make initial move for Senny Mayulu



Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Senny Mayulu amid his contract impasse with the French champions, according to Media Foot.

The Gunners strengthened their defensive midfield department last summer with the signings of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, and the focus could be in the number 8 position this summer.

Media Foot claim that Mayulu has emerged as a top target for the London heavyweights. The club have already ‘made an offer’ to the player’s entourage as they seek to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Despite PSG’s best efforts, the youngster has not signed a new contract beyond June next year. Arsenal hope to capitalise on the ongoing impasse to lure him to the Premier League when the season ends.

Possible deal

The Gunners have had a fine campaign under head coach Mikel Arteta. Despite the Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester City, they could end the season on a high with some kind of silverware.

The club are still active in three competitions. They are favourites to secure a long-awaited Premier League title, but may also want to lift the FA Cup or Champions League at the end of the season.

Regardless, there will be another spending spree in the summer and it could coincide with big name exits. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus could be sold as they enter the last year of their respective contracts.

Ethan Nwaneri’s future could be another top of discussion. Arsenal decided to loan him out in January to Marseille despite the club being in a tight league title race with Manchester City.

If Nwaneri were to depart permanently, the focus could be on landing a young midfielder. Mayulu would be a perfect candidate for the spot this summer.

The Frenchman, still only 19, has managed 10 goal involvements in the current season at PSG. He has shown his extreme versatility, playing as a central midfielder and as a centre-forward.

Mayulu can also operate from the left wing if required. Chelsea are also interested in the teenager valued at £52 million, but Arsenal will hope to beat their rivals in the pursuit of his signature.