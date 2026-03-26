Arsenal rivalling Manchester United over summer transfer for Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United are not expected to play in the Champions League next year and consequently, some of their star players might depart St. James’ Park owing to interest from bigger sides in the Premier League.

Sandro Tonali is one of them as he is being eyed by Manchester United, and according to Tutto Juve, Arsenal have also entered the race to sign the Italian international during the summer transfer window.

While Manchester United are looking to replace Casemiro, who is due to leave Old Trafford in the summer, the Gunners want to improve their depth in midfield and view Tonali’s qualities as differential in comparison to what their current players offer.

Tonali, however, will not come for cheap as he is just 25 and has the lion’s share of his best years still to come. He is valued at £70 million, a figure Newcastle are likely to demand considering his sky-high qualities as well as importance to their squad.

United expected to be favourites for Tonali

Even though Arsenal might win the Premier League in a few more matchdays, Manchester United are expected to join them in the Champions League next season off the back of some impressive form in the English top-flight in recent months.

It could be a decisive factor in the Red Devils’ bid to sign their key targets, not least Sandro Tonali, especially because they can offer him a key role in the double pivot in their midfield as Casemiro’s direct replacement.

Owing to his strength, stamina and intelligent reading of the game, the former AC Milan star does a great job with and without the ball with his dribbling, interceptions, tackling and passing through the lines.

And while Arsenal remains a very attractive destination, it is unlikely that Tonali will play as regularly at the Emirates Stadium given that Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi already have their places cemented under Mikel Arteta.

It will be interesting to see how much United are willing to pay Newcastle for the midfielder’s services, but from the outset, it is hard to think why Tonali would want to join the Gunners over the Red Devils.