Liverpool looking into signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool confirmed earlier this week that Mohamed Salah will bring the curtains down on an illustrious career at the club at the end of the season, thereby leaving a major gap in the squad to be filled owing to his exit.

Flashscore has reported that the Reds have already shortlisted a number of players they could possibly sign during the summer transfer window and one name that has stood out as a low-cost signing is West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen.

He is having a solid season with the Hammers having scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions, and is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt – a price that could be reasonable if West Ham are relegated to the Championship.

Bowen a decent short-term option

With defenders and midfielders on their radar as well, it remains to be seen how much Liverpool’s budget will be this season but it goes without saying that a quality signing needs to be made in order to correctly replace Mohamed Salah.

Jarrod Bowen, 29, is in the prime years of his career and can be a great signing for the next few years, having proven himself and produced impressive returns in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

The Englishman’s leadership and experience will be key to the Liverpool dressing room once Salah leaves, whereas West Ham’s potential relegation coupled with the opportunity to play for a top side for the player could make it an easy deal to execute.

Bowen is a potent right winger, known for his explosive pace and dribbling, clinical finishing and link-up play with strikers. With similar characteristics to Salah’s, he is a signing who is not a superstar by name but can be a fantastic player to have in the team.