Liverpool pondering over summer switch for Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Mohamed Salah has announced that he will be leaving Liverpool this summer, a year earlier than the end of his contract. While his form has not been great this season, the Egyptian’s exit will leave a huge hole to fill on Merseyside.

With that said, there are very few right wingers in the market right now who can replicate the former AS Roma star’s output in the final third, so an exciting left winger has emerged on the Reds’ radar.

Ben Jacobs, speaking to GiveMeSport, has stated that Liverpool are considering a summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is having an exceptional season with the Ligue 1 outfit.

He joined PSG last year in January and went onto win the treble last year, and has gone from strength-to-strength in his first full season at the club with 12 goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions. Kvaratskhelia is valued at £78 million.

A blockbuster option but an unlikely signing

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, alongside Vinicius Junior, is arguably the best left winger in the world. His excellent dribbling, pace, chance creation and finishing needs no introduction as it has been on show for Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain for long enough.

The Georgian international would be a superb addition to the Liverpool squad but there is little chance he joins the Premier League giants considering it would have been only 18 months this summer since his transfer to PSG.

A player of the 25-year-old’s calibre, who is a key part of Luis Enrique’s setup, is unlikely to be let go of very easily, not least without a massive transfer fee, though that also has a very likelihood given that PSG are in no need of raising funds.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could have a chance at signing the likes of Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue from the French side considering they are also top quality players and have been linked with transfers to Anfield in the recent past.