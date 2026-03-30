Man Utd in battle with Chelsea & Tottenham to sign Sporting left-back Maxi Araujo

Manchester United are in battle with Chelsea and Tottenham over a deal to sign highly rated Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo, according to A Bola.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Patrick Dorgu are United’s current left-back options. At the same time, natural right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have also been deployed there on multiple occasions.

However, interim manager Michael Carrick appears to favour Shaw, with Dorgu pushed further forward — a role in which he impressed against Newcastle United, Manchester City and Arsenal before his injury. When he returns, the Danish international is expected to continue in that advanced position, increasing the need for a natural and defensively solid left-back next summer.

Consequently, the Red Devils have begun assessing potential targets for the role, with Football Talk reporting interest in Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson in recent days.

The latest name to appear on their radar is Benfica’s Araujo, according to A Bola, which claims that Man Utd have shown interest in signing the 26-year-old following an impressive season where he has netted six goals and provided four assists.

Attacking fullback

However, while Sporting are counting on him for next season, having placed a £69m price tag on his contract that runs until 2029, some offers are considered irresistible, especially if they receive bids around £34m from interested clubs like United, according to the report.

The Red Devils will also have to battle keen competition for his signature as the Portuguese outlet adds that Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

Araujo is a versatile fullback who can operate at left back, wingback or as a winger, and it’s no surprise his profile is appealing to United, Spurs and the Blues.

His goal in the UEFA Champions League second leg against Bodo/Glimt showcased his high-level technicality in attacking play. At the same time, his overlapping runs and pinpoint crosses would give the manager a fullback with a constant attacking threat.

However, his defensive prowess is not entirely convincing, and the upcoming quarter-final clash against Arsenal in the Champions League should give United a picture of what to expect from him if a move is completed.