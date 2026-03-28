Liverpool
Liverpool vying with Tottenham & Everton to sign Geertruida
Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on trumping Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the race to sign Lutsharel Geertruida, as per TEAMtalk.
The 25-year-old joined Sunderland on loan from RB Leipzig last summer, with Regis Le Bris’ side having an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around £20m.
The Dutchman has played as a rotational option thus far this season, but amid Nordi Mukiele’s recent injury absence, he featured regularly before the international break.
In 27 appearances across all competitions, he has helped his side keep three clean sheets. Moreover, he has been helping Sunderland to push for a top-half finish in the Premier League.
Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in Geertruida after being impressed by his recent performances. They initially attempted to sign him in January following Conor Bradley’s season-ending injury.
However, Sunderland didn’t allow his departure in mid-season. Despite failing to secure his service last time around, Liverpool ‘remain’ keen on him. Having previously worked with Geertruida at Feyenoord, Arne Slot knows his compatriot very well and is seemingly willing to reunite with him at Anfield.
The report state that Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Geertruida as Everton, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace have been keeping a close eye on his situation.
Battle
The Dutchman is currently happy at Sunderland but might be open to leaving this summer to take the next step in his career.
Geertruida is a versatile player as he is comfortable in the right-back and centre-back positions. Moreover, he has provided cover in the defensive midfield role for Sunderland this season.
With Jeremie Frimpong struggling to showcase his best this season, Liverpool need to address their right-back position in the summer. On the other hand, Everton have struggled with right-back issues in recent years and are reportedly looking to resolve this problem.
However, considering Tottenham languishing in the relegation scrap, they need to secure top-flight status to make a move for top-class players like Geertruida.
It is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds, the Toffees, or the Lilywhites eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Black Cats star this summer.
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 3 seconds ago
Liverpool vying with Tottenham & Everton to sign Geertruida
Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on trumping Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the race to...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 21 mins ago
Man Utd plot swoop to re-sign Everton’s James Garner
Manchester United are reportedly interested in re-signing Everton midfielder James Garner, as per Spanish...
-
Premier League/ 35 mins ago
Everton now eyeing move for Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez
Everton are keeping tabs on highly rated Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez ahead of a...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 11 hours ago
Man Utd enter race to sign Cristian Romero
According to Spanish outlet Marca, Manchester United are weighing up an ambitious move for...
-
Chelsea/ 11 hours ago
Chelsea keen on signing Man Utd & Tottenham target El Mala
Chelsea are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in trumping Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in...