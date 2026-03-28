Liverpool vying with Tottenham & Everton to sign Geertruida

Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on trumping Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the race to sign Lutsharel Geertruida, as per TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old joined Sunderland on loan from RB Leipzig last summer, with Regis Le Bris’ side having an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around £20m.

The Dutchman has played as a rotational option thus far this season, but amid Nordi Mukiele’s recent injury absence, he featured regularly before the international break.

In 27 appearances across all competitions, he has helped his side keep three clean sheets. Moreover, he has been helping Sunderland to push for a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in Geertruida after being impressed by his recent performances. They initially attempted to sign him in January following Conor Bradley’s season-ending injury.

However, Sunderland didn’t allow his departure in mid-season. Despite failing to secure his service last time around, Liverpool ‘remain’ keen on him. Having previously worked with Geertruida at Feyenoord, Arne Slot knows his compatriot very well and is seemingly willing to reunite with him at Anfield.

The report state that Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Geertruida as Everton, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace have been keeping a close eye on his situation.

Battle

The Dutchman is currently happy at Sunderland but might be open to leaving this summer to take the next step in his career.

Geertruida is a versatile player as he is comfortable in the right-back and centre-back positions. Moreover, he has provided cover in the defensive midfield role for Sunderland this season.

With Jeremie Frimpong struggling to showcase his best this season, Liverpool need to address their right-back position in the summer. On the other hand, Everton have struggled with right-back issues in recent years and are reportedly looking to resolve this problem.

However, considering Tottenham languishing in the relegation scrap, they need to secure top-flight status to make a move for top-class players like Geertruida.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds, the Toffees, or the Lilywhites eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Black Cats star this summer.