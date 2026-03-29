Man Utd & Liverpool showing ‘strong interest’ in Tchouameni

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After letting Casemiro join the Red Devils, Los Blancos decided to reinforce the midfield department by purchasing the Frenchman from AS Monaco back in 2022.

He has now established himself as an undisputed starter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, helping his side win a La Liga title, Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions over the last few years.

Having proven his worth in club football, Tchouameni has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team’s starting line-up.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Tchouameni’s recent impressive performances, Man Utd and Liverpool are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing him.

The Red Devils and the Reds are looking to reinforce the engine room with a defensively solid player who also has leadership qualities. United and Liverpool are even prepared to hand him a salary hike to lure him away from the Spanish capital.

Battle

However, Tchouameni is keen on staying at Real Madrid, while Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are planning to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Still, Man Utd and Liverpool haven’t given up hope and are ‘determined’ to seal the deal, with the player valued at around £65m by Transfermarkt.

Tchouameni is a 6ft 2in tall right-footed defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the centre-back position if needed.

He is quick across the ground, strong, good in the air, tidy with possession, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Tchouameni is one of the best midfielders in the world and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

With Casemiro set to leave for free, United are looking for a new midfielder. On the other hand, Liverpool are planning to refresh the engine room, having endured a dire campaign this season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.