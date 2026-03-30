Chelsea star Cole Palmer open to joining Man Utd



According to The Sun, Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer would be open to joining Manchester United when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The England international has had a difficult campaign with the Blues due to short-term injuries, but he has still registered 10 goals and 3 assists from 25 appearances in all competitions.

Palmer is highly-rated despite his injury woes, and The Sun claim that Manchester United are interested in signing the 23-year-old playmaker, who is valued at around £150 million.

The former Manchester City graduate has grown disillusioned with life at Chelsea and feels he does not get the space to express himself with the current tactics under manager Liam Rosenior.

He would be open to joining Man United during the next transfer window, and appears ‘primed to leave’ the Blues.

Unlikely deal

Palmer has been an excellent acquisition for the Blues since he arrived from Manchester City for £40 million in 2023. He has managed 85 goal involvements in just 122 appearances for the west London giants, and has been their standout creator.

Injuries have reduced his impact on the team this campaign. He has been unable to hit top form in recent months which has coincided with the Blues struggling in the Premier League. They are 6th in the standings and could miss out on Champions League football.

United are mentioned as suitors for the Englishman, but a deal may not materialise for different reasons. The Red Devils only bolstered their attack last summer with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. All three have made big contributions.

Bruno Fernandes currently occupies Palmer’s preferred no.10 spot at United. The Portuguese has been in the best form of his career and has already notched up 16 assists in the Premier League campaign, which has seen the club climb up to 3rd in the standings.

United are determined to keep hold of their talismanic leader. Unless Fernandes heads for a shock exit, it is unlikely that United will contemplate landing a marquee playmaker. The prime focus could be on bolstering the holding midfield department for next season.

The club need a replacement with Casemiro set to leave on a free transfer. This could take most of their budget as a replacement such as Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali or Carlos Baleba could cost at least £100 million during the summer transfer window.