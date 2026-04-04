Liverpool now eyeing move for Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi

Liverpool are closely monitoring Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi ahead of a possible move to Anfield in the summer, as per TEAMtalk.

Liverpool may have already secured an agreement for Jeremy Jacquet to arrive from Rennes next season, but the club are still likely to target another centre-back in the summer — especially with Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez facing uncertain futures.

At the same time, Virgil van Dijk, now 34, is no longer at his peak level, while Giovanni Leoni remains unproven in the Premier League and will require time to regain full match fitness when he returns next season — all of which reinforces the need for an additional option in defence.

As a result, the club are keeping tabs on possible options, with TEAMtalk reporting that Bournemouth’s Senesi is the latest name on their radar.

According to the report, the 28-year-old has already informed Bournemouth about his intention to depart the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season, with the Cherries believed to sanction his decision.

Defending Premier League winners Liverpool have now been approached as a potential destination for the 6ft 1in centre-back, and they’re now closely monitoring him ahead of a potential summer swoop to Anfield, according to the report.

Bargain deal

However, the Reds are not alone in the race, as TEAMtalk claims that several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Sunderland, have all been informed about Senesi’s availability, while European giants Barcelona have earmarked him as an alternative to their key target Alessandro Bastoni.

With over 120 Premier League appearances, Senesi would be a sensible option for Liverpool’s backline, not just for his experience but also for his qualities.

The Argentine international is one of the most progressive passers in the Premier League this season. With 150 progressive passes, he ranks second among centre-backs with the most passes into the final third, only behind Van Dijk with 276 so far this campaign.

He also leads other centre-backs in attempted long balls (263), while being successful in 153 of them, creating 21 chances for his teammates.

In defensive metrics, Senesi has won 154 ground duels, 50 tackles, 47 interceptions, 123 recoveries, and 220 clearances, while his overall defensive contributions for the Cherries are kept at 354, according to FOTMOB.

The Argentine possesses immense qualities to slot into Arne Slot’s backline, and the prospect of getting him for free rather than paying a fee in excess of his £19m Transfermarkt valuation further makes the deal a no-brainer.