Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Brown

Manchester United are ‘firmly in the mix’ to sign Liverpool and Arsenal target Nathaniel Brown, as per German outlet BILD.

After reinforcing the frontline by purchasing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko last summer, the Red Devils are prioritising revamping the midfield department this year.

With Casemiro set to leave as a free agent, United reportedly want a Premier League-proven player to replace the Brazilian. Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, and Carlos Baleba have been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, while citing and translating the print version of BILD, Sport Witness report that, alongside reinforcing the engine room, the Red Devils are also considering signing a new left-back and are ‘firmly in the mix’ to buy Brown.

They have been monitoring his development throughout this season and could make a concrete approach during the offseason. Although the 22-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2030, he is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave as Eintracht Frankfurt believe he is ‘simply too good’ to stay much longer.

The Eagles want up to £61m to let him leave, and if United decide to seal the deal by matching the asking price, he will become the most expensive left-back in the world.

The report state that apart from Man Utd, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool are also considering making a move for him.

Battle

Liverpool currently have Milos Kerkez and Andrew Robertson as options to deploy in the left-back position. But the Scotsman has entered the final few months of his current contract and is expected to leave for free.

Kostas Tsimikas, who is currently on loan at AS Roma, is still on Liverpool’s books, but his future at Anfield is all but over. So, it appears Arne Slot is considering signing a new LB.

On the other hand, Arsenal currently have Piero Hincapié, Riccardo Calafiori, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as left-back options. So, they don’t need to invest more money to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

Brown is a talented player and has secured his place in Germany national team, having shown glimpses of his qualities in the Bundesliga this season.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Liverpool, or Man Utd should any of those clubs purchase him.