Liverpool eye move to sign Chelsea & Tottenham target Senesi

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Marco Senesi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Anfield from Southampton, Virgil Van Dijk has been an undisputed starter on the left side of the centre-back position. He has helped his team win every possible major competition over the years and has been the club captain since Jordan Henderson’s departure.

However, the 34-year-old has shown signs of decline this season. With his existing deal set to expire next year, Liverpool have seemingly started exploring options to replace the Dutchman.

Now, Fichajes state that the Merseyside club have registered their interest in Senesi after being impressed by his performances this season and could make a concrete approach during the offseason.

The Argentinian international’s current contract will run until the end of this season, and he is ready to leave for free to take the next step in his career. So, by taking advantage of his situation, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are also interested in signing him, apart from the Reds.

Other than the Premier League clubs, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are in this race as well. However, the Blaugrana have identified Senesi as a potential alternative option if they fail to sign their primary target, Alessandro Bastoni.

Sensei is a left-footed centre-back and is comfortable playing out from the back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Battle

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Feyenoord, Senesi established himself as a key starter. However, he played as a rotational option last term as Andoni Iraola preferred Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi as the first-choice centre-back pairing.

Following Zabarnyi and Huijsen’s departure last summer, Senesi has regained his spot in Iraola’s starting line-up this campaign. In 30 Premier League appearances, he has registered four assists and kept eight clean sheets.

The 28-year-old is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, the South American might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham, Liverpool, or Chelsea should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the Merseyside club, or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.