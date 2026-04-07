Liverpool eye move to sign Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Football Insider.

Although the Reds won the Premier League title under Arne Slot’s guidance last term, they have endured a disappointing campaign this season, sitting fifth in the table with 49 points from 31 matches.

Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Crystal Palace earlier this season, Liverpool have now been eliminated from the FA Cup after being thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the quarter-final stage last weekend.

Still, Liverpool can end the season on a high note if they win the Champions League. However, the Merseyside club will have to improve their performance level massively to become European champions.

Slot’s side are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the quarter-final on Wednesday, and Les Parisiens are one of the favourites to win the competition once again this season.

Meanwhile, it has been widely suggested that, despite spending big last summer, Liverpool are considering investing big again this year to turn the situation around.

Now, Football Insider state that the Merseyside club are considering refreshing the engine room and have earmarked Wharton as a serious option after being impressed by his recent impressive performances.

Wharton to Liverpool

The 22-year-old is even open to leaving Selhurst Park to take the next step in his career and is keen on playing in the Champions League.

However, Crystal Palace are ‘determined’ to keep hold of him and are ‘doing everything’ to persuade him to stay, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

The South London club even believe that winning the Conference League, which would take them to the Europa League, might be enough to keep Wharton, valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt.

The report state that apart from Liverpool, Real Madrid have expressed their interest in signing him.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers, Wharton has enjoyed a successful time, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield. Having proven his worth in the Premier League, he has even secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Wharton is a technically gifted deep-lying playmaker and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Slot’s system. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.