Liverpool in talks to sign Marcos Senesi alongside Chelsea



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Bournemouth defender Marco Senesi on a free transfer this summer.

The Merseyside giants have had a poor defence of their Premier League title and they are currently 5th in the standings, 21 points behind leaders Arsenal. The club have been unconvincing defensively and may seek to reinforce the central defensive department with multiple signings.

Ibrahima Konate looks poised to leave when his contract expires on June 30, while Virgil van Dijk is no longer in his prime and has shown some regression. Caught Offside now claim that the Reds have held talks over a Bosman move for Senesi, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea are likewise exploring a deal for the Argentine star, but he could prefer a move to La Liga instead. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are said to be leading the race for the central defender, having held talks with his representatives for some time.

Premier League proven

Senesi has been a quality performer for the Cherries over the last few seasons. He has played a key part in their progression into a mid-table side and now appears keen on pursuing a bigger challenge during the prime of his career.

Liverpool could be tempted to secure his services on a free, given his Premier League pedigree. The former Feyenoord man has been solid defensively for the Cherries. He has won 5 duels and almost 2 tackles per game alongside 4 recoveries.

The left-footed ace has also been brilliant in clearing his lines, averaging 7 clearances per outing. Liverpool may see him as an understudy to Van Dijk for the left centre-back position before eventually replacing the Dutchman in the role.

With his vast Premier League experience, he would be a huge bargain signing for the Reds. A player of his calibre may cost at least £40 million, but Liverpool could land him on the cheap with a signing-on fee and a healthy wage package.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince him to join amid interest from Atletico and Barcelona. The Reds may have to secure Champions League football next season to persuade the Argentine to choose them over other suitors.