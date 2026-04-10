Liverpool intensify efforts to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool have reportedly intensified their efforts to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per TEAMtalk.

The Reds have continued to display disappointing performances under Arne Slot’s guidance, losing five out of the last eight matches in all competitions.

The Merseyside club’s misery was compounded by a dire performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

They lost 2-0, courtesy of goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Luis Enrique’s side could have won by a larger margin had their attackers been more clinical in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target throughout the game. As a result, Slot has found himself under intense pressure.

Amid this situation, the Anfield club have already started exploring options to strengthen the squad this summer to turn the situation around next campaign.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are looking to refine their midfield balance following a dire campaign this season and have intensified their efforts to sign Camavinga.

Camavinga to Liverpool

Real Madrid are planning to refresh the midfield department and are open to cashing-in on the Frenchman. So, his representatives are ‘actively assessing’ options to find a suitable destination for him.

Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in Camavinga and could finally be able to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Los Blancos have identified Rodrigo Hernandez, Enzo Fernandez, Vitiniha, and Alexis Mac Allister as options to strengthen the engine room.

As a result, intermediaries have started working on a deal that could see Camavinga and Mac Allister switch between Real Madrid and Liverpool. A potential straight swap deal is complicated due to FFP regulations.

Camavinga is a left-footed defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

The 23-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, Camavinga has struggled to stay fit in recent years. So, Liverpool need to be very careful about that before making a potential summer swoop.