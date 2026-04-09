Liverpool
Liverpool urged to re-sign Bayern Munich’s Luis Diaz
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has urged his former club to re-sign Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz.
After moving to Anfield from FC Porto back in 2022, the Colombian enjoyed a successful time, winning a Premier League title and a few domestic cup competitions.
However, the 29-year-old decided to join the Bavarian club last summer to take a new challenge in his career. This season, the South American has displayed impressive performances, scoring 23 goals and registering 15 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.
Moreover, he has been guiding his side to mount a treble charge. The forward helped Vincent Kompany’s side beat Real Madrid 2-1 by scoring the opener in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.
Now, speaking on TNT Sports (via TEAMtalk), Gerrard has urged the Reds to bring back Diaz to reinforce the left flank, after being impressed by his performances at the Allianz Arena.
Gerrard said:
“You know what, I wouldn’t mind Diaz back[at Liverpool] as well. I’m missing him, I’m missing him.”
Despite letting Diaz leave, Liverpool didn’t replace the winger last summer. Instead, they decided to revamp the No.9 position by purchasing Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.
They even splashed big money to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, but the German hasn’t been able to find his feet in the Premier League yet.
Diaz to Liverpool
Currently, the Merseyside club have Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo, and Rio Ngumoha as options to deploy on the left flank. However, the Italian hasn’t been able to find regular game time under Arne Slot, while Ngumoha is still very young and needs time to develop his career.
Moreover, Gakpo has struggled to showcase his best consistently enough. Mohamed Salah has even shown signs of decline this season; as a result, Liverpool have struggled.
Therefore, Slot’s side could do with revamping the flanks this summer. However, considering Diaz is set to turn 30 next year, bringing him back by spending big money might not be an ideal decision.
So, Liverpool should instead look for a younger winger. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually listen to Gerrard’s advice and make a move to sign Diaz this summer.
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