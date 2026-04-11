Liverpool now eyeing move for Hoffenheim star Bazoumana Toure

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated Ivorian winger Bazoumana Touré from Hoffenheim next summer, according to BILD via CF Bayern Insider.

The exciting winger came into the limelight during his time with Hammarby in Sweden, where he impressed, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 23 appearances.

On the final day of the 2024/25 winter transfer window, his transfer to Hoffenheim was completed, after which he delivered three assists in 13 appearances — seven of those as a starter — across his debut spell in Germany.

Under Christian Ilzer, the 20-year-old has now cemented his place in the starting lineup, recording 13 goal contributions in 24 Bundesliga games.

Now, following Mohamed Salah’s announcement to depart Anfield, the Reds have been exploring possible replacements, with the latest being Touré.

This is according to Bild via CF Bayern Insider, which claims that Liverpool have earmarked the exciting winger as a potential replacement for Salah in the summer.

The report adds that the Reds’ scouts were at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium to watch the winger during Ivory Coast’s match against Scotland in the last international break.

With three years left on his contract at the PreZero Arena, Hoffenheim are expected to demand a fee around £35m, according to the German outlet, which is well within Liverpool’s reach.

‘Very exciting player’

However, the Merseyside giants will face stern competition for Touré’s signature from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal, while German giants Bayern Munich also admire the youngster, the report adds.

Touré is a versatile winger who can slot in seamlessly on either flank, although his most productive performances tend to come from the left side.

The Ivorian winger possesses explosive speed, allowing him to breeze past opponents in one-on-one situations while also showing an outstanding passing range.

Among players who attempt at least 4.5 dribbles per 90 minutes, he also leads the way with a 69% success rate, underlining his effectiveness in carrying the ball forward and making him an attractive option for Liverpool.

When he arrived in February last year, Hoffenheim director Andreas Schicker described him as ‘a very exciting player’.

He also added that Touré is a ‘quick, technically strong and dangerous attacking player’, and it’s safe to say the 20-year-old has lived up to expectations; £35m would be an absolute steal for a player of his qualities.