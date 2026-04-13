[Teams] Manchester United vs Leeds United: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to tighten their grip on third place in the Premier League table with a win over Leeds United at Old Trafford tonight.

The Red Devils haven’t played since drawing away to Bournemouth on March 20th so they should be fresh and raring to go as they aim to move three points clear of Aston Villa with a win over their North-West rivals.

Leeds on the other hand are desperate for points as they hope to move clear of the relegation zone. They currently sit 15th in the table – three points ahead of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Michael Carrick has made four changes from the side that last played. Senne Lammens keeps his place in goal while Noussair Mazraoui comes in for Diogo Dalot at right-back. Luke Shaw starts at left-back again but Carrick is forced into another change with Lisandro Martinez coming in for the suspended Harry Maguire. Leny Yoro keeps his place in the middle of United’s defence.

Casemiro will be looking to continue his fine season as the Brazilian starts once again in midfield. However, Kobbie Mainoo isn’t involved tonight so Manuel Ugarte is recalled to start alongside Casemiro this evening.

Amad Diallo keeps his place on the right flank while Matheus Cunha also retains his place in the Man Utd attack. Bryan Mbeumo drops to the bench as Benjamin Sesko is recalled to lead the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be the danger-man for Leeds as the England international starts up front. Noah Okafor offers support in attack while Pascal Struijk marshals the back four.

Man Utd

Lammens, Shaw, Yoro, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Dalot, Heaven, Malacia, Mount, Fletcher, Lacey, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

Leeds Utd

Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Aaronson, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Byram, Longstaff, Buonanotte, Gruev, Piroe, Nmecha, Gnonto