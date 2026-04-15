Arsenal join race to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing AC Milan winger Rafael Leão next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

After completing a move from French outfit Lille in the summer of 2019, the 26-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the standout wingers not only in Italy but across Europe, representing the Rossoneri.

After a slow start in his first two seasons, everything changed during the 2021–22 campaign, where he exploded into form with 14 goals and 12 assists, earning the league’s Most Valuable Player award as Stefano Pioli’s side secured the Serie A title.

Although the 19-time Italian champions have not quite replicated that title-winning level since, Leão has continued to deliver consistently high performances and also played an important role in Milan’s Supercoppa Italiana success in the 2024–25 season.

That trend has carried into the current campaign, with the Portuguese attacker maintaining strong form and registering 12 goal contributions despite the team’s overall struggles, with three losses in their last four games.

Given that the Scudetto is now beyond Milan’s reach, it seems that Leão will consider his future, as Konur suggests that the 26-year-old may depart the club in the summer.

As such, interest in his signature is expected to grow with the summer transfer window fast approaching, with Arsenal now joining the race.

This is according to Konur, who claims the Premier League leaders have expressed interest in signing the Portuguese winger to reinforce their attack.

Audacious swoop

However, the North London club will face stern competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United, as well as clubs in the Saudi Pro League, according to the report.

While it is unclear whether Milan are open to Leao’s departure, keen interest from several top clubs, including Arsenal, could prompt the Italian giants to demand a fee above the winger’s £56m Transfermarkt valuation.

Maintaining unpredictability and posing constant problems for opponents have remained key themes in Arteta’s approach.

Having surpassed 260 appearances and recorded 144 goal involvements, including 12 this season, the 26-year-old has accumulated significant top-flight experience and possesses immense qualities that would be invaluable for the Gunners’ attack.

However, while Leão would offer the versatility and attacking dynamism the manager is looking to bring in, his work rate and off-ball involvement have come under significant scrutiny, casting doubt on whether he is the ideal fit for Arsenal’s forward line.