Liverpool remain keen on signing Nico Schlotterbeck but face July deadline

Arne Slot confirmed in the aftermath of Liverpool’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final that the club will be spending money in the summer transfer window to rebuild the squad.

Following an extensive rebuild of their attacking zone last year, it is expected that defensive and midfield signings become a priority this time around and a key target has been identified by the Reds prior to next season.

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has emerged as a potential option for Liverpool, according to Florian Plettenberg, and the Premier League giants are willing to trigger his £52 million release clause this year.

Real Madrid are also interested in signing the German, who recently renewed his contract at Borussia Dortmund with a release clause, but any parting looking to sign him must do so before the clause expires in July, around the World Cup final.

Ideal van Dijk replacement

With Virgil van Dijk ageing and no longer offering Liverpool the best version of himself, there is a serious need to sign a long-term replacement and Nico Schlotterbeck fits the bill.

An exceptional player of the ball from the back in possession, the 26-year-old’s core attributes revolve around having a strong aerial presence, intelligent reading of the game and the ability to make very accurate tackles to block opponents from attacking.

Over six feet tall, he also is a threat from set pieces when attacking, so all things considered, his attributes link closely with Van Dijk’s and Schlotterbeck would be an ideal signing for Liverpool in the medium to long term.

With Real Madrid keen on him, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are able to strike an agreement with the player regarding personal terms or lose another key target to the 15-time European champions.