Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is set to leave the club after three years at the helm and following him could be a number of key players, amid links with bigger sides from within the Premier League.

Daily Mail has reported that Eli Junior Kroupi might be among those wishing to leave the Cherries in the summer with Manchester United now entering the race for his signatures a few months shy of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already lodged interest in the 19-year-old, so United will need to battle with a familiar rival in their bid to seal a transfer for Kroupi. It is believed that Bournemouth will be ready to sell him for £60 million.

Liverpool may be favourites for Kroupi

Manchester United have a number of offensive options having heavily invested in the summer transfer window last year, and although Joshua Zirkzee may leave the club, Benjamin Sesko is expected to play as the number nine consistently.

In Sesko’s absence, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are also capable of leading the line and therefore, Eli Junior Kroupi may see the competition as a risk of his playing time reducing, while United may also invest on a winger rather than a centre forward.

With Liverpool, however, it may be a different scenario. Alexander Isak has just returned from a long-term injury layoff and has yet to make an impact since arriving from Newcastle United last summer, while Mohamed Salah will leave the club this summer.

Hugo Ekitike will also be unavailable until 2027 potentially having injured his achilles tendon, so opportunities will be available in plenty for Eli Junior Kroupi if he joins the Reds, while they may also meet his asking price given his sky-high qualities.

Kroupi has scored 10 times in the Premier League this season and is an intelligent centre forward, with great finishing with both feet, sharp movement in the box and ability to create free spaces making him an exciting and long-term option for Liverpool.