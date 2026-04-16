Liverpool plot swoop to sign West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to the London Stadium from Hull City back in 2020, the 29-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win the Conference League title in 2023.

Although the Hammers have endured a dire campaign this term, languishing in the relegation scrap, Bowen has continued to display promising performances.

In 36 appearances across all competitions, the Englishman has netted 10 goals and registered nine assists this season. After proving his qualities in club football, he has secured his place in the England national team.

With Mohamed Salah set to leave for free this summer following an illustrious nine years, Liverpool have seemingly started exploring options to replace the Egyptian.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that the Reds have identified Bowen as a serious option and could make a concrete approach to secure his service during the offseason. Apart from the West Ham star, Harry Wilson and Bazoumana Toure are also on Arne Slot’s wishlist to bolster the flanks.

Moreover, Liverpool have started planning to sign another forward following Hugo Ekitike’s serious injury against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

Bowen to Liverpool

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon is on Liverpool’s radar, but Arsenal and Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in purchasing him.

After recently tying Bowen down to a fresh long-term contract until 2030, West Ham aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer. However, if the East London club fail to stay in the Premier League, they might be forced to cash-in on the forward, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.

Bowen is a left-footed right winger by traits like Salah, but is also efficient centrally. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and works hard without possession. He is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

Therefore, the West Ham star might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arne Slot’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.