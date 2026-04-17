Chelsea accelerate efforts to sign Bournemouth star Alex Scott

Chelsea have ‘accelerated’ their efforts to sign Bournemouth’s midfielder Alex Scott next summer, according to the Independent.

At just 12, Scott departed Southampton’s academy before unexpectedly rejecting a contract offer from Bournemouth following a short stint with the club.

Stability arrived in 2020 when he joined Bristol City, where he thrived — making 83 appearances, scoring five goals, and ultimately earning the 2023 Championship Young Player of the Season award.

Interest from multiple clubs followed, but Bournemouth won the race for his signature in August 2023, and he has since become an established figure, featuring in 62 matches across all competitions.

Although his early period in the league was disrupted by recurring injury issues, including an MCL problem and a meniscus tear, he has progressed significantly this season, appearing in all 32 Premier League fixtures under Andoni Iraola and grabbing headlines last weekend by scoring the decisive goal in Bournemouth’s 2–1 victory over leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Now, according to the Independent, Scott has piqued the interest of several top Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez replacement?

It appears the world champions are looking to steal a march on their rivals as the report adds that the London giants are showing the ‘firmest interest’ in signing the 22-year-old.

Following uncertainties surrounding Enzo Fernandez’s future amid interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea are now keen on signing Scott and have accelerated efforts to complete the swoop in the summer, according to the report.

Amid interest from Liam Rosenior’s side, the Independent adds that Bournemouth are set to demand a fee well over £50m for Scott, especially if more clubs join the race for his signature.

Iraola has utilised him across both the No. 8 and No. 10 roles, making full use of Scott’s versatility, where his polished technical quality allows him to control the tempo of matches. The Basque boss’s high-intensity approach demands constant pressing from the front — a requirement the 22-year-old has consistently fulfilled to a high standard.

His capacity to operate across multiple areas of the pitch is likely to have attracted Chelsea’s attention, as they aim to strengthen their midfield with tactically suited profiles ahead of what is shaping up to be a pivotal summer window for the club.