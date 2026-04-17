Liverpool eye move to sign Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, as per TEAMtalk.

Since joining the Toffees from French giants Olympique de Marseille a couple of years ago, the 26-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter.

After netting 11 goals across all competitions last term, the winger has scored six goals and registered three assists in 28 appearances in all tournaments this season.

Moreover, Ndiaye has been helping his side to push for a European place finish in the Premier League, sitting only one point behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

After proving his worth in club football, he has secured his place in the Senegal national team’s starting line-up.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that with Mohamed Salah set to leave for free this summer, Liverpool have identified Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig as the primary target to replace the Egyptian.

However, following Hugo Ekitike’s recent long-term injury, Arne Slot’s side are contemplating purchasing a new forward. They aren’t looking for a specialist No.9; instead, they want a versatile forward.

Ndiaye to Liverpool

So, Liverpool have identified Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United as a serious target but are also interested in Everton’s ‘magician’ Ndiaye after being impressed by his performances in recent times.

Ndiaye is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, Everton aren’t in any rush to sell him during the offseason.

Ndiaye is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Although he isn’t a prolific attacker, his overall game is effective and possesses the qualities to flourish at the highest level. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

Liverpool are set to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League this weekend, and Slot may keep a close eye on the African’s performances.

However, due to the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, it is highly unlikely that David Moyes’ side would allow Ndiaye to move to Anfield if they decide to sell him.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to sign Nadiye.