Chelsea plot summer swoop to sign Lucas Bergvall

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall, as per the Daily Mail.

The Blues currently have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos as options to deploy in the engine room.

However, Lavia and Essugo have struggled with fitness problems, while Santos is still very young and isn’t ready to play at the highest level consistently.

Fernandez has been an undisputed starter since joining from SL Benfica, but Liam Rosenior has suspended the Argentinian due to disciplinary reasons.

So, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, and Chelsea have seemingly started exploring options to revamp the midfield department.

The Blues have been focusing on signing highly talented young players since Todd Boehly’s takeover and are said to be planning to maintain the same pathway this summer.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Chelsea are interested in signing Bergvall and could make a concrete approach over the coming months. However, purchasing the Swedish international won’t be straightforward as Aston Villa are also interested in him.

Bergvall to Chelsea

Speculation surrounding Tottenham players has been emerging as they have surprisingly found themselves in the relegation zone. The Lilywhites have no intention of letting Bergvall leave as they consider him a key player for the long-term future.

However, if they endure relegation, they would have to sell several stars to balance the books. Bergvall is a versatile player as he is an energetic box-to-box midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the creative midfield position. Furthermore, he can play in the double midfield pivot role.

The 20-year-old, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, is quick across the ground, technically sound, and works hard without possession. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

However, he is expected to take time to reach his full potential, so the West Londoners need to be patient with him should they decide to purchase him. It is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually make a move to sign him during the offseason.