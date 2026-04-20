Chelsea & Arsenal battling to sign Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall

Chelsea and Arsenal are battling over a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielder Lucas Bergvall, according to CaughtOffside.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit at the top of the Premier League table and have also booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals, putting them on course for what could be their most successful top-flight campaign in over 20 years.

In stark contrast, rivals Tottenham have endured a torrid season, slipping into the relegation zone with five matches remaining following a 2–2 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

Spurs are now winless in their last 15 Premier League games (D6 L9), marking the worst run in the club’s history in the competition.

That sustained downturn has intensified speculation over a potential summer exodus, with several first-team players already attracting interest should relegation become a reality.

One of the Tottenham players attracting keen interest is Bergvall, according to CaughtOffside, which claims that Chelsea and Arsenal have expressed interest in signing the 20-year-old next summer.

It appears both clubs are looking to accelerate efforts to sign him, as the report adds that the London duo are considering submitting ‘creative offers’ for the midfielder dubbed the ‘new Eriksen’.

Battle

While Tottenham consider Bergvall a vital cog in their midfield for the next five seasons, their inconsistencies in the league and relegation battles have fuelled rumours about his future with the club, with a £50m valuation placed on the midfielder amid interest, CaughtOffside adds.

However, Arsenal and Chelsea are not alone in the race, as Premier League rivals Aston Villa and European giants are set to battle the London giants in the race for the Swede’s signature in the summer, according to the report.

For Chelsea, Bergvall fits into their youth-driven recruitment structure of signing promising youngsters who can step into the team while developing into world-class players in their respective positions.

Cole Palmer, Willian Estevao, and Mike Penders, currently on loan at Strasbourg, are among the success stories of this system.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have also signed young players since Andrea Berta’s arrival as sporting director, although the first team largely consists of experienced players.

With Enzo Fernandez and Martin Odegaard facing uncertain futures in London, Bergvall would be a good option to step into their midfield, and it’d be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature in the summer.