Liverpool keen on signing PSG star Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola next summer, according to CaughtOffside.

After completing a move from Lyon to Paris in 2023, the 23-year-old made an immediate impact, registering 14 goal contributions across all competitions during the 2023–24 campaign.

In the recently concluded season, he recorded his best numbers to date, totalling 42 goal contributions in 64 appearances, including 14 goals and 11 assists across 34 Ligue 1 matches for the French champions.

The current campaign has once again seen him reach double figures in goal contributions, with 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Despite that output, he is not a guaranteed starter, with Luis Enrique often favouring an attacking trio of Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

With two years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, PSG have reportedly been in talks to extend the deal, but an agreement still seems far from being reached, leading to speculations over his possible departure.

One of the clubs looking to sign Barcola is Liverpool, according to CaughtOffside, which claims that the defending Premier League champions are keen on signing the Frenchman in the summer.

The Reds are exploring attacking reinforcements, especially after Mohamed Salah’s announced departure at the end of the season, with Barcola now on their shortlist, alongside Bayer Munich’s Michael Olise and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, according to the report.

Audacious swoop

While the other two options are seen as right-wingers, CaughtOffside adds that the former Lyon man is considered an upgrade to Cody Gakpo on the left wing, and their interest is expected to become ‘concrete’ soon, having admired him for a long while.

Liverpool made it two Premier League wins in a row after Virgil van Dijk scored in stoppage time to earn a 2-1 win for the defending champions against Everton.

In his final Merseyside derby, Salah opened the scoring and moved level with Steven Gerrard as the joint-top scorer in the fixture’s Premier League history, with nine goals each.

The Egyptian also drew level with Andy Cole for the fifth-most away goals in Premier League history (83), with only Harry Kane (112), Wayne Rooney (94), Alan Shearer (87), and Frank Lampard (85) ahead of him.

Replacing Salah would be a daunting — and costly — task, with PSG likely to demand a fee well above Barcola’s £60m Transfermarkt valuation.