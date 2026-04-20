Man Utd & Chelsea interested in signing Karim Adeyemi

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, as per a recent German report.

Following a disappointing defeat against Leeds United, the Red Devils have returned to winning ways by beating the Blues in the Premier League last weekend.

Although Michael Carrick’s side displayed a poor performance, they managed to win the game 1-0 courtesy of Matheus Cunha’s winner. Currently, United are third in the table with 58 points from 33 matches, sitting 10 points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea. So, Man Utd are well placed to qualify for the Champions League, with fifth place sufficient.

Now, as per a German report (via TEAMtalk), after beating the West London club last weekend, the Red Devils are looking set to go head-to-head with Liam Rosenior’s side over a deal to sign Adeyemi.

Despite reinforcing the frontline by purchasing Benjamin Sesko, Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo last summer, Man Utd are considering rejuvenating the attack this year.

They have identified Adeyemi as the ‘top’ target as Carrick’s side see the German’s explosiveness as ideal for the pace of the Premier League. Newcastle United are also in this race, but Chelsea have already opened talks with the player’s super agent, Jorge Mendes, to finalise the operation.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2027, Dortmund have held talks over a potential new contract. However, they are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee up to £61m. However, Man Utd or Newcastle might be able to seal the deal for around £57m.

Battle

Adeyemi is a left-footed versatile forward, as he is efficient on either flank. Moreover, he can provide cover centrally if needed. The winger is extremely quick, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

Although Adeyemi has played as a rotational option under Nico Kovac this season, he has shown his productivity, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.