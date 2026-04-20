Chelsea interested in signing Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio this summer

Chelsea have lost four out of their last five Premier League matches and need a strong end to the season if they are to end the season in a Champions League spot, which would be crucial in helping them secure their key targets during the summer as well.

Plans for newer acquisitions are already underway and defensive signings could take precedence for the Blues, who have identified Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio as a potential target, as per Caught Offside.

Inacio has a 52 million release clause in his contract with the Portuguese giants, and has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United in the recent past off the back of some impressive displays in European competitions.

Inacio fits the bill for Chelsea

Goncalo Inacio is an exceptional modern-day defender and would be an ideal signing for Chelsea, who lack options with all-round abilities at the back, especially with Levi Colwill spending all of the ongoing season on the sideline with injury.

The 24-year-old is known for his composure on the ball when in possession, and ability to dictate play from the deeper areas of the pitch. He can also confidently take the ball high up the pitch, making his attributes in demand in the sport of late.

Without the ball, the Portuguese centre back’s strengths remain top class as he can read the game intelligently, tackle accurately and help the backline retain its shape with his leadership and intelligent command of the offside trap as the last man.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea are looking to negotiate Inacio’s release clause as his price tag may be the only point of discussion as personal terms with Inacio are unlikely to pose much of a problem for the Blues.