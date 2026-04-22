Arsenal ‘ramp up’ bid to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in the summer

Arsenal are expected to spend a sizeable amount of money during the summer transfer window as their squad revamp continues, and it is expected that a left winger’s signing will be their priority.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams remains a top target for the Gunners, who are prepared to ‘ramp up’ their efforts to acquire him at the end of the season in spite of his contract extension with the Basque side last year.

He has a contract at San Mames until June 2035, but crucially, there is a £78 million release clause in the deal which the Londoners would need to trigger in all likelihood to sign the Spaniard.

With that said, it is believed that Williams is prepared to switch pastures in the upcoming months and a by-product of his potential arrival at the Emirates Stadium could mean a farewell for either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard.

Williams a brilliant option for Arsenal

If Arsenal are able to sign Nico Williams during the summer transfer window, they would have upgraded the quality of their offensive department with one of the world’s best and most creative wingers, whose electric pace helps his game massively.

Nico Williams is capable of exploiting defences with his intricate dribbling and footwork, whereas his ability to isolate defenders and beat them in one-on-one situation is a major bonus for teams using the wide areas of the pitch extensively.

Besides being attractive on the eye, the 21-year-old is capable of creating clear chances in the final third, whereas his runs in behind defenders and into the central areas of the pitch also make him a decent goal threat in the box.

All things considered, he promises to be a significant upgrade over the current players Arsenal have but whether Williams remains priority for the left wing or there are other options like Anthony Gordon taking precedence for the Gunners remains to be seen.