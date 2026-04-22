Chelsea join race to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Gordon is set to become one of the most in-demand players ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

During his time at Everton, his performances attracted significant interest from multiple clubs before Newcastle secured his signature in January 2023.

Since making the move to St James’ Park, the versatile winger has developed rapidly both individually and collectively, earning 17 England caps and playing a role in ending the club’s 70-year trophy drought with last season’s Carabao Cup triumph.

Even amid Newcastle’s struggles this season, he has remained a key figure, registering 22 goal contributions. His impact has been particularly notable in the UEFA Champions League, where he has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 12 appearances, including a hat-trick against Qarabag — making him only the third Newcastle player to achieve that feat in the competition and the first to do so in the knockout stages.

Gordon is set to become one of the most sought-after forwards again this summer, as TEAMtalk claims that Chelsea have become the latest club to enter the race for the 25-year-old.

Gordon to Chelsea

The Blues invested heavily in wingers last summer, which saw the arrivals of Jamie Bynor Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho, but both wingers have struggled, with the club now open to selling the latter, according to the report.

As such, TEAMtalk adds that the world champions are exploring several attacking options, with Gordon now joining a shortlist of wingers that includes Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

Newcastle are now increasingly open to the England international’s departure for offers around £80m amid interest from Chelsea, who will face a stern battle with Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, the report adds.

After a strong start under new manager Liam Rosenior, the West London club have lost four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February and March 1998.

Their attacking frailties were laid bare in their last Premier League game against Manchester United, where they failed to score despite having 21 attempts, with only one being on target.

Having netted more goals than any of Chelsea’s current attack, including a goal against them at Stamford Bridge last month, Gordon would undoubtedly be an adequate addition to the Blues’ frontline if an agreement can be reached.