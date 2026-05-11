Man Utd join race to sign Micky van de Ven from Tottenham

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven next summer, according to Football Insider.

An ambitious transfer window looks likely for United in the summer, with other positions likely to get more reinforcements after the attacking unit was prioritised last summer.

At least two new additions in midfield are expected, with several options linked, including Atalanta’s Ederson. A report from Football Talk, citing Nicolo Schira, reveals that the Red Devils have offered the Brazilian a five-year deal and are now ‘pushing’ to complete the transfer.

While an additional midfield addition is needed, defensive reinforcement is also expected in the summer window, as they’ll need as much depth as possible to navigate the lengthy fixture run next season following their UEFA Champions League qualification.

Although there have been many improvements at the backline since the turn of the year, the ongoing injury concerns over Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez suggest United still need capable, experienced legs at the back, with van de Ven now being eyed.

This is according to Football Insider, which claims the Red Devils have entered the race to sign the Spurs vice-captain in the summer.

Van de Ven to Man Utd

The report adds that United are poised to reinforce their squad after securing Champions League football, and they have now set their sights on the 25-year-old.

In a boost to the 13-time Premier League champions, Football Insider claims that the Dutchman’s departure this summer is ‘inevitable’ should Tottenham be relegated, although they’ll have to battle with Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign the 6ft 3in centre-back.

Van de Ven has been one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs since arriving from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023.

Since his arrival, he has made 93 appearances for the North London club and was a key figure in their historic Europa League win under Ange Postecoglou last season.

Despite Spurs’ abysmal season, Van de Ven’s qualities and displays, both on and off the ball, have been outstanding and among the best in the league.

With a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that runs until 2029, United will need to submit a significant offer to sign him, as Spurs will likely demand a fee above his £56m Transfermarkt valuation.