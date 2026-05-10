[Teams] West Ham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory over West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners come into the game off the back of an historic win over Atletico Madrid to book their place in the final of the Champions League where they’ll face defending champions PSG.

However, the focus must quickly turn to domestic matters as Arsenal also have a Premier League title to win. Their lead at the top has been cut to just two points following Man City’s 3-0 win over Brentford yesterday.

With both sides having three games remaining, Arsenal desperately need a win over West Ham today to move five points clear and put the pressure back on City ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace in midweek.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Atletico so David Raya keeps goal once again for Arsenal. Ben White continues at right-back in the absence of Jurrien Timber.

Riccardo Calafiori keeps his place ahead of Piero Hincapie at left-back while William Saliba continues alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of the back-four.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was forced off with cramp in midweek but he’s passed fit to start ahead of Martin Zubimendi. Declan Rice lines-up against his former club in midfield while Eberechi Eze is preferred ahead of Martin Odegaard in the attacking midfield role.

Bukayo Saka netted the winning goal in midweek and he starts once again ahead of Noni Madueke on the right flank. Leandro Trossard and Viktor Gyokeres also retain their places in attack so Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli have to make-do with places on the bench.

As for West Ham, Kostas Mavropanos faces his former side while Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back. Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes start in midfield with Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville offering threat in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

West Ham

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Fernandes; Bowen, Summerville; Taty.

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Kante, Wilson, Pablo

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Dowman, Odegaard, Martinelli, Havertz, Madueke