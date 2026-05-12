Liverpool interested in signing Estevao Willian from Chelsea in the summer

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to leave the club this summer, bringing down the curtains on nine memorable years at Anfield, and in doing so, leaving a massive gap in the squad having been arguably their best player since the last decade.

Fichajes has reported that work is already underway to sign a replacement for the outbound Egyptian international and interestingly, the Reds have identified Chelsea star Estevao Willian as a potential recruit.

He has a contract with the Blues until June 2033 and is valued at £70 million on Transfermarkt, but could consider his future at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea missing out on the Champions League next season and going through a very rough patch.

Should Liverpool succeed in signing Estevao Willian from the Londoners, it would not be the first time that they have snatched a promising youngster from them having already acquired Rio Ngumoha last year with the teenager doing a great job at the club.

Willian promises to be a solid signing

Estevao Willian has been one of the Premier League’s best youngsters this season in spite of Chelsea’s overall shortcomings, and he would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool considering his sky-high qualities and potential.

The Brazilian international is very confident with the ball at his feet, dribbles excellently and makes smart decisions in the final third. He has a powerful shot with both feet as well, making him an electric right winger.

Given that he plays most often and comfortably on the right, Liverpool would have also brought in a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah and consequently, would not need to tweak their system a lot to fit him in.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will do everything they can to resist offers for the player but if he decides to leave and the money for his services is enticing, there may be a deal on the cards, especially if he performs well at the World Cup in the summer.