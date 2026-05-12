Manchester United looking to beat Arsenal to sign Juventus full back Andrea Cambiaso

Arsenal and Manchester United will look to rebuild their squads during the summer transfer window and with both sides set to play in the Champions League next season, they may also lock horns over some mutual targets.

Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso has emerged as an option for the Gunners and the Red Devils, according to Caught Offside, with both clubs keen on acquiring a left back prior to the start of next year.

While United’s need is well documented owing to Luke Shaw’s age and room for improvement in the position, coupled with Patrick Dorgu’s injury, Arsenal want a left back as Riccardo Calafiori has lost his place in the team.

Though Calafiori could stay put at the Emirates Stadium next year, Mikel Arteta has had to use Piero Hincapie, originally a central defender as his left back, and with Myles Lewis-Skelly likely to consider his future too, Cambiaso’s transfer is on the radar.

United would be overwhelming favourites for Cambiaso

Manchester United wil believe they have all that it takes to beat Arsenal to Andrea Cambiaso’s signing from Juventus having qualified for the Champions League next season.

Luke Shaw is past the 30-year mark and any new signing might become a regular fixture in their starting eleven, and the 26-year-old Italian will feature more prominently than he would at Arsenal considering the competition and depth they have.

United might also be in a better position to offer him the salary he desires as Arsenal’s primary agenda for the summer is expected to be the addition of a left winger, where a majority of their finances might be directed.

Cambiaso would be a great signing for Man United, especially if they can sign him for around his £25 million valuation on Transfermarkt, with his positional awareness, coupled with an eye to attack, making him a well-rounded full back.