Chelsea could sign Arda Guler this summer if they appoint Xabi Alonso

Chelsea are in talks to appoint Xabi Alonso as their manager for next season and if they can get a deal over the line for the Spaniard, he will want some backing in the transfer market as he looks to stamp his authority at the club.

Fichajes has reported that Alonso is looking to raid his former club if he takes up the job at Stamford Bridge with Real Madrid star Arda Guler believed to be a player the manager will look to acquire.

Guler played a second fiddle role under Carlo Ancelotti prior to the ongoing season but Xabi Alonso’s short tenure helped him regain his feet at the Bernabeu, with the Turk contributing to six goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

One of the world’s best young players, the 21-year-old is naturally an attacking midfielder but was also used in deeper-lying positions and on the wing by his former coach, so it is fair to say Alonso knows how to get the best out of him and possibly build the team around him at Chelsea.

Guler deal will be expensive and seems unlikely

Arda Guler has been in excellent form for Real Madrid and a competition for regular minutes with Jude Bellingham means he could be open to accepting the right offer in the summer, with Arsenal also said to be keen on his signing, amongst others.

If indeed Guler decides to pursue a newer challenge prior to the start of next season, it is likely that his transfer will cost around £87 million as Los Blancos know how highly he is rated around Europe as well as the sky-high potential he has already displayed.

Moreover, from the player’s perspective, he is likely to want to play in the Champions League regularly and with Chelsea not in the European Cup next year, Guler might not be very keen on joining them in spite of Xabi Alonso’s possible appointment.