Arsenal eyeing surprise reunion with Konstantinos Mavropanos



According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are weighing up a surprise move to sign West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The Gunners currently have one of the best central defences in European football. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are an undisputed pairing when fit. Despite this, the club continue to be linked with centre-backs and Sky Sports claim that Arsenal are interested in re-signing their former player Mavropanos from the Hammers.

The Greece international is also attracting interest from other Premier League clubs. Arsenal have their work cut out to sign him, given they already have Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White and Jurrien Timber as right-footed centre halves in the first-team squad.

Difficult deal

Arsenal are currently assessing the future of White who has been injury prone in the last 24 months. The Englishman is widely ‘expected to leave‘ with his contract expiring in June 2028. The Gunners may ideally want a versatile centre-back, who can operate at right-back. Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa has emerged as a recent target for the Premier League holders.

In comparison, Mavropanos is a specialist right-sided centre-back. He has made just 5 appearances as a right-back in his career compared to 66 for Konsa. If Mavropanos were to rejoin Arsenal, he may have to accept a deputy central defensive role. We believe the Greek star may not agree to limited first-team football in the prime of his playing career.

Even if he does, the asking price could be another sticking point. The Hammers signed the centre-back from Stuttgart for just £19 million three years ago and may demand a premium fee with the current inflation in the transfer market. They could easily hold out for £30-35 million which Arsenal may be reluctant to pay for a specialist centre-back.

The Gunners have had a quiet transfer window thus far with just one signing in goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer from Leeds United. They are expected to speed up the process in the coming days. Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes is the prime midfield target and the club are poised to make a third and final offer in the near future.