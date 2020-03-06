Key man ruled out as Solskjaer makes 5 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Man City
Manchester United take on Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero started in the FA Cup win over Derby County on Thursday night but he’s set to drop back to the bench with number one David De Gea recalled between the sticks on Sunday.
Defence: Solskjaer has gone with a back four in the last three games but the United boss is being tipped to deploy a back three/five against Man City so we could see a switch in formation. Harry Maguire missed the win at Pride Park with an ankle injury and the centre-back is facing a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the City game so Eric Bailly could keep his place in defence.
Victor Lindelof is expected to start against City while Luke Shaw could move to the left side of the back three where he’s impressed at times this season. That would allow Brandon Williams to be recalled in the left wing-back role.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka sat out the FA Cup trip to Pride Park due to a back injury and he’ll face a late fitness test on Saturday. If Wan-Bissaka is ruled out then Diogo Dalot should continue on the right against City.
Midfield: Manchester United will continue to be without Paul Pogba this weekend as the French international is still working his way back to fitness following a serious ankle injury.
Scott McTominay has made a successful return to action in recent weeks so he’s expected to continue alongside Fred in the middle of the park this weekend with Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira having to settle for a place on the bench.
Attack: Bruno Fernandes continued his excellent start to life at Man Utd with another impressive display against Derby so he’ll keep his place in the attacking midfield position on Sunday afternoon.
Odion Ighalo has also settled in well following his arrival in January and he bagged a brace against Derby but I still think he’ll drop back to the bench against City with Anthony Martial recalled up front.
Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard will be hoping to keep their places after starting on Thursday night but I think we could see Mason Greenwood recalled to support Martial in the Man Utd attack. Marcus Rashford remains out with an on-going back injury.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up:
