Youngster starts as injury crisis deepens | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Tottenham

Liverpool will welcome Tottenham to Anfield for a top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday night. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker made a successful return to action during the draw at Fulham on Sunday so the Brazilian should keep his place between the sticks tomorrow night.

Defence: Liverpool’s injury crisis in defence has deepened with the news that Joel Matip is a major doubt after being forced off at half-time on Sunday with a back complaint. The Cameroon international will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness but may not be risked against Tottenham in fear of making the issue worse.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain out with long-term knee injuries and Fabinho is already filling-in at the back so Klopp may be forced to hand youngster Nat Phillips a start tomorrow night with Rhys Williams on the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came through other 70 minutes against Fulham as he continues to work his way back to full match fitness so he should start at right-back against Tottenham while Andy Robertson will keep his place at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas out injured.

Midfield: Liverpool will continue to be without Thiago Alcantara as he’s still nursing a knee injury, Xherdan Shaqiri is sidelined with a muscle problem while James Milner remains out with a thigh issue.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was back on the bench at the weekend after recovering from a knee injury but he’s not ready to start just yet. Naby Keita will be assessed as he’s still lacking match fitness having missed the Fulham game so Klopp doesn’t have too many options to rotate in midfield. Therefore, we expect Curtis Jones to line-up alongside Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in the middle of the park against Tottenham.

Forward: Diogo Jota is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury which is a big blow to Liverpool. Takumi Minamino is pushing for a recall but I think we’ll see Klopp stick with his preferred front three.

That means Roberto Firmino should continue to lead the line up front for Liverpool with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane once again offering support against Tottenham.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: