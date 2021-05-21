18-year-old starts as Solskjaer makes 9 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Wolves

Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson is expected to be recalled as David De Gea will be rested ahead of the Europa League final.

Defence: Man Utd are guaranteed to finish second irrespective of the result against Wolves so Solskjaer is set to rotate his team heavily in order to rest his key players for the Villarreal game three days later.

Harry Maguire has once again been ruled out and remains a doubt for the Europa League final while Victor Lindelof should be rested so Axel Tuanzebe could line-up alongside Eric Bailly in the middle of defence this weekend.

Alex Telles is expected to start at left-back in place of Luke Shaw while Aaron Wan-Bissaka should also get a rare rest with Brandon Williams coming in at right-back for United.

Midfield: Manchester United were handed a double boost today as Solskjaer said Scott McTominay and Fred are expected to be fit to face Villarreal after the duo picked up knocks against Fulham last time out. Neither injury is serious and while they won’t be risked against Wolves, McTominay and Fred should be in contention to face Villarreal next week.

Greenwood starts

Nemanja Matic is almost certain to be recalled in midfield while Donny van de Beek could join the Serbian international in the middle of the park at Molineux on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes should be given a rest ahead of the Europa League final so Juan Mata could be handed a start in the attacking midfield role against Wolves.

Attack: Anthony Martial has been ruled out with an on-going knee injury and remains a doubt for the Villarreal game while Edinson Cavani should be rested so it will be interesting to see who Solskjaer picks up front.

Marcus Rashford didn’t start against Fulham on Tuesday night so he could be recalled on Sunday but we think he’ll be saved for the final with Mason Greenwood leading the line up front for Man Utd against Wolves.

Paul Pogba will no doubt be rested so Amad Diallo could get another chance to impress on the wing. The 18-year-old has made just one Premier League start since arriving at United so he’ll be keen to take his opportunity.

Daniel James is back in contention after recovering from injury and Solskjaer has confirmed the winger will feature against Wolves so he could line-up in attack along with Diallo and Greenwood.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: