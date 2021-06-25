Liverpool can seal deal at £34m after opening talks to sign 27-goal star

Liverpool are in talks over a potential move to sign Donyell Malen and could land the PSV Eindhoven attacker for £34m this summer, according to reports via the Metro.

Malen was once on the books at Arsenal after being part of their youth set-up before joining PSV in 2017 and he’s developed into one of the most exciting young attackers in Dutch football over the past four years.

The 22-year-old provided 27 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for PSV last season to earn a place in the Holland squad for Euro 2020 and he set-up 2 goals in the group stages to help the Dutch progress to the last-16 as Group C winners.

Malen’s impressive form has caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs as the Metro claims that Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have expressed their interest in signing the attacker this summer.

Dortmund are in the market for a replacement for Jadon Sancho amid reports he’s closing-in on a move to Manchester United and it looks like the German outfit have identified Malen as the man for the job.

However, Liverpool appear to be the front-runners as the Metro are citing a report from Sky Sport Germany that claims the Merseysiders have already opened talks over a possible deal to sign Malen this summer.

The Dutch international is under contract until 2024 so PSV are under no pressure to cash-in any time soon but according to the report the Eredivisie outfit are willing to do business if £34m is put on the table.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be prepared to match that asking price but Malen would be an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad if the Reds can get a deal agreed for his signature.

Klopp is reportedly in the market for another attacker as he looks to bring in further competition for the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota ahead of the new season.

Malen is predominantly a centre-forward but he can also play on either wing if needed so his versatility would make him a useful asset for Klopp to have at his disposal as he looks to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts next year.