Medical date revealed after Arsenal seal deal to sign 23y/o, personal terms agreed

Arsenal have finally agreed a £50m deal with Brighton to sign Ben White and the centre-back will undergo his medical when he returns from holiday on July 26th, according to Sky Sports News.

Mikel Arteta is working hard to strengthen his squad this summer after Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season and a new right-sided central defender has been a priority for the Spanish coach.

David Luiz has left Arsenal following the expiration of his contract while William Saliba has gone out on loan to Marseille so the Gunners needed defensive reinforcements and White has been identified as Arteta’s primary target.

Arsenal have been locked in negotiations with Brighton for several weeks trying to thrash out a deal for the 23-year-old and have seen two offers rejected, reportedly worth £40m and £47m [source: Sky Sports].

However, a breakthrough has been reached as Sky Sports are one of several media sites claiming an agreement has finally been found between the two clubs that will see Arsenal pay Brighton £50m for White’s signature.

The centre-back is currently enjoying a break following his involvement with England at Euro 2020 so the news outlet says White is due to undergo his medical when he returns from holiday on July 26th.

talkSPORT claims that White has already agreed personal terms over a five-year contract so all that remains is for him to pass his medical tests and the transfer should be completed later this month.

White should prove to be an excellent long-term addition to Arteta’s squad as he’s developed into one of the best young defenders in British football over the past couple of years.

The centre-back excelled for Brighton last season and was called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 after Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to pull out through injury.

White is predominantly a centre-back and is expected to partner Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s defence next season, but he’s also comfortable playing at right-back or in defensive midfield if needed.

He’s now set to become Arteta’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Nuno Tavares from Benfica while midfielder Albert Lokonga is also expected to join from Anderlecht.