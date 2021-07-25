Player undergoing medical as Arsenal prepare to confirm signing of 23-year-old star

Ben White is undergoing his medical this weekend as Arsenal prepare to announce his arrival in a £50m deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the Daily Mail.

Mikel Arteta has been in the market for a right-sided centre-back this summer after David Luiz walked away from Arsenal when his contract expired last month while William Saliba was sent out on loan to Marseille.

White has been widely touted as Arteta’s main target and after weeks of negotiations that saw Brighton reject at least two offers, Sky Sports News reported that a £50m deal had finally been agreed between the two clubs.

The proposed move was put on hold while White enjoyed a holiday in Greece after being involved with the England squad during their dramatic run to the final at Euro 2020 this summer.

However, the 23-year-old is now back in the UK and the Daily Mail says White is undergoing his medical checks this weekend and putting the finishing touches on his £50m move to North London.

talkSPORT claims that White has already agreed personal terms over a five-year contract so all that remains is for him to pass his medical tests and the transfer should be confirmed.

The Daily Mail says the Gunners hope to announce the deal as soon as the formalities are completed so we should hopefully see White unveiled as an Arsenal player early next week.

The centre-back should prove to be an excellent long-term addition to Arteta’s squad as he’s developed into one of the most highly-rated defenders in British football since breaking into the Brighton first team set-up.

White is now set to become Arsenal’s third major signing of the summer transfer window following the arrival of midfielder Albert Lokonga from Anderlecht while left-back Nuno Tavares has also arrived from Benfica.

There is likely to be further signings at the Emirates as Arteta is also in the market for another goalkeeper with Aaron Ramsdale heavily linked while another central midfielder and No.10 are reportedly on the agenda.

So it’s promising to be a busy few weeks ahead in north London as Arsenal took to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season having finished a disappointing eighth in each of the last two campaigns.