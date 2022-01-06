Man Utd lead race to sign £50m star Ruben Neves

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Ruben Neves and could launch a move to land the £50m-rated Wolves midfielder this month, according to talkSPORT.

Interim United boss Ralf Rangnick has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford with the Manchester giants languishing down in seventh position in the Premier League table following Monday night’s defeat to Wolves.

The German coach is now being tipped to add to his squad this month in order to boost Man Utd’s Champions League qualification hopes and central midfield is an area the club desperately needs to strengthen.

Paul Pogba has been on the sidelines with a long-term injury in recent months and could be heading for a free transfer move away from Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Fred and Scott McTominay have been mainstays in the United midfield but an upgrade is needed and Neves has once again been touted as a target having been linked with the Red Devils in previous windows.

Upgrade

The rumours have resurfaced once again as talkSPORT claims Manchester United are leading the race to sign Neves and could launch a move to sign the Portuguese international over the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old has over two years left on his contract and Wolves are desperate to keep hold of him, however, the report suggests they may be tempted to cash-in if an offer of at least £50m was put on the table.

The Midlands club have shown in the past with the sale of Diogo Jota to Liverpool in 2020 that they’ll sell their prized assets if the price is right, so this should give United encouragement a deal could be done for Neves.

We’ll have to wait and see how this transfer story unfolds over the course of the January window but Neves would be an excellent signing if Manchester United were able to lure him to Old Trafford.

The former Porto youth prospect would be a big upgrade on Fred and would be a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic – who turns 34 later this year – so I’m sure Rangnick would welcome the arrival of Neves if a deal could be agreed.