Liverpool hold transfer talks with Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have held talks with Cody Gakpo over a potential move to Anfield but will face competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich to sign the PSV star, according to reports via the Mirror.

Gakpo came through the youth ranks at PSV Eindhoven and has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Dutch football since breaking into the first team set-up over the past few years.

The 22-year-old is now an established member of the starting eleven and is enjoying an excellent campaign having provided six goals and 10 assist in his 15 Eredivisie appearances to help PSV push Ajax for the title.

Gakpo has also forced his way into the senior Holland squad and scored his first international goal during a win over Montenegro in September 2021 having made his debut in the summer at the European championships.

The young attackers potential has caught the attention of top clubs throughout Europe and the Mirror are citing a report from Voetbal International that claims Liverpool are among those to have expressed their interest.

Talks held

The Dutch outlet claims Liverpool have already held talks with Gakpo to discuss a potential move to Anfield in the summer but the Reds face stiff competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich to land the 6ft 2inch star.

Gakpo is expected to sign a new contract with PSV but it’s just the Dutch outfits way of protecting his value as the forward is fully expected to be on the move in the summer and it appears he could be heading to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to strengthen his attacking options at the end of the season as he looks to bring in further support for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and it appears Gakpo is firmly on his radar.

The young Dutchman is predominantly a left winger but is also comfortable playing on the right or up front so he’d give Klopp plenty of options in the final third if he ends up joining Liverpool in the summer.