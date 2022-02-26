Man Utd vs Watford preview, team news, prediction

Manchester United will be looking to cement their position in the top four with a win over Watford at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game after an important 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash. Anthony Elanga scored a second half equaliser on Wednesday night to ensure United took a draw back to Old Trafford for the decisive second leg.

However, Man Utd will be fully focussed on Premier League matters today. They currently sit fourth in the table but Arsenal moved to within just one point with two games in hand following their win over Wolves on Thursday night.

Therefore, Ralf Rangnick’s men desperately need a win over Watford this afternoon to cement their position in the top four. Any slip-up would be a huge boost to the chasing pack with several clubs vying for Champions League qualification.

Watford arrive at Old Trafford off the back of a 4-1 thumping by Crystal Palace. That result has left the Hornets sitting second from bottom in the table and four points from safety so Roy Hodgson will be keen for a positive result to boost their survival hopes.

Team news

Manchester United will still be without Scott McTominay this afternoon. The Scottish international missed the trip to Spain in midweek due to illness and hasn’t recovered in time to face Watford.

Edinson Cavani is also still on the sidelines with a niggling groin injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks while Mason Greenwood remains unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future.

If Rangnick wants to freshen things up, then the likes of Anthony Elanga, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard are all pushing for recalls.

As for Watford, they’ll be without Nicolas Nkoulou due to a thigh injury while Juraj Kucka, Joao Pedro and Josh King are also on the sidelines.

Expected line-ups

Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Kayembe, Sissoko; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis

Prediction

Man Utd 2-0 Watford: United may not be playing their best football but they’re still grinding out results and should be confident of seeing off Watford on home soil. The draw at Atletico will be a shot in the arm for the Man Utd squad and Watford were extremely poor against Palace last time out.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to get back among the goals while Bruno Fernandes will be hoping to return to something like his best form. We fancy Man Utd to prove too strong for the Hornets at Old Trafford.