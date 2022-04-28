Man Utd vs Chelsea preview | Team news | How to stream

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford tonight.

United’s hopes of finishing in the top four were dealt a major blow following a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend. Ralf Rangnick felt his side were unfortunate to lose on the day but were still consigned to their 10th Premier League defeat of the season.

The loss in north London has left Manchester United sitting sixth in the table – six points off fourth place having played a game more – so they simply have to win tonight to retain any hope of finishing fourth.

Chelsea on the other hand head to Old Trafford off the back of a 1-0 win over West Ham with Christian Pulisic coming off the bench to score a 90th minute winner at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues now sit third in the table – five points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand – so Thomas Tuchel’s side can all-but wrap-up third place with victory over Man Utd this evening.

Team news

Man Utd have mounting injury issues ahead of the game. Harry Maguire is a major doubt after picking up a knee injury while Jadon Sancho is also set to miss out due to tonsillitis.

Fred is another absentee as the Brazilian international is still hampered by a hip injury while Aaron Wan-Bissaka needs a late fitness test on an unspecified knock.

Paul Pogba is facing a race against time to play again this season due to a calf injury and Edinson Cavani isn’t expected to resume training until tomorrow after missing the last four weeks with his own calf problem.

Manchester United will also be without the services of Luke Shaw as the left-back is unlikely to play again this campaign after undergoing a minor knee operation.

As for Chelsea, they hope Antonio Rudiger will be back in contention after he took part in training on Wednesday following a groin issue. Reece James is also expected to be available for selection.

Andreas Christensen will be handed a late fitness test but Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out with a calf injury. Mateo Kovacic is also still on the sidelines with an ankle problem while Ben Chilwell is working his way back from knee surgery.

How to watch/stream

Man Utd vs Chelsea will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 7.45pm this evening. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights after the game. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Expected line-ups

Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Matic; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz

Predicted score

Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea: Both Chelsea and United have struggled with inconsistent form lately so it will be interesting to see how things play out at Old Trafford tonight. The Blues have a poor record away to Man Utd so the hosts will hope that works in their favour.

However, it difficult to see United beating Chelsea as they have a terrific record on the road this season. If we were to pick a winner we’d have to opt for the Londoners but we’re backing a score draw this evening.