Chelsea on the cusp of signing Jules Kounde

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, Spanish publication AS reports.

The Blues are expected to bolster their central defensive department this summer with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving on free transfers.

Kounde has been a prime target for a significant period of time, and AS reports that a deal worth €60 million (£51m) plus add-ons is set to be finalised over the coming days.

The France international has also received offers from several other European clubs, but is determined to join Chelsea, having already agreed personal terms.

Our view:

The 23-year-old was Chelsea’s top defensive target last summer, but they could not reach a suitable agreement with Sevilla, who were holding out for his €80m release clause.

However, the situation has changed this time. The LaLiga outfit need to balance their books by June 30 and are willing to sell Kounde for less despite Diego Carlos’s exit.

A deal for Kounde is expected to be straightforward for the Blues, having already agreed personal terms. The 23-year-old should be a quality acquisition for manager Thomas Tuchel.

He is not someone who gets into challenges with just 1.3 tackles per league game last term. However, he is superb with his concentration and does not shy away from physical duels.

The Frenchman is not the tallest of defenders at 178cm, but has an incredible leap, winning over 2.4 aerial duels in the recent campaign. He could seamlessly adapt to Tuchel’s system.

Kounde may not be the only addition to the heart of the Blues defence this summer. The club also have RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol as a top priority for the transfer window.

They could eye another reinforcement for the backline with the prospect of Marcos Alonso leaving. The left wing-back could be replaced by Brighton & Hove Albion’s Marc Cucurella.

The Spain international is currently valued at around £45 million.