Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign Raheem Sterling

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged the club to sign Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling this summer, according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League in the recently-concluded campaign, but their performances were far from convincing during the second half of the season.

The lack of cutting edge in the final third has been a concern for some time. Only Mason Mount managed to hit double figures in terms of league goals over the 2021/22 season.

With this in mind, Tuchel is said to be eyeing at least two new forwards, and speaking to London Is Blue Podcast, Law has revealed that Sterling is on the German’s radar.

Tuchel would like to complete a transfer for the England international, but it may all depend on his contract situation. Sterling’s deal with City expires in the summer of 2023.

Our view:

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku on a club-record deal last summer to sort out their goalscoring concerns, but the Belgian barely made an impact with just 15 goals in all competitions.

He may come good during the forthcoming campaign, but there are already doubts whether he would remain at the club if the Blues spend on another marquee centre-forward.

Sterling is a winger by trade, but his statistics playing up front are pretty impressive with 21 goals and 10 assists from 46 games. His versatility would be a big boost for Chelsea.

He is vastly experienced in the Premier League and could seamlessly settle at the club which has not been the case with the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech among others.

The England star made 26 goal contributions (17 goals and nine assists) from 47 outings last term out of which 19 came in the league. He achieved this with just 65 minutes per game.

His statistics should only improve with a consistent starting role. Sterling is valued at £76.5 million by Transfermarkt, but City may have to accept less in case of a contract stand-off.

At 27, Sterling could be a top performer for Chelsea for many years to come. Arsenal have also been linked with him, but the Blues should have an edge after qualifying for the Champions League.