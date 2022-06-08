Marcos Alonso happy at Chelsea amid transfer talk

In an exclusive interview with Onda Cero, Marcos Alonso has said that he would like to play in Spain next season, but has nothing to complain about at Chelsea.

The Spain international has spent the last six seasons with the west London giants. He has been a quality signing for them with 29 goals and 23 assists from 212 appearances.

Despite his impressive returns, there has always been criticism from some Chelsea fans over his defensive work, and he could pursue a new challenge ahead of next season.

Speaking to Onda Cero, Alonso has revealed his desire to play in the Spanish La Liga, but emphasised that he does not have any control with one year remaining on his contract.

He said: “Not at the moment. On paper I have one more year of contract and that is what it is until today. I have already said other times that I would like to but it does not depend entirely on me. There are two games left here and then it’s time to rest.”

The former Fiorentina man added that he does not have anything to complain about at Chelsea and insisted that he is happy and sincere with his commitment to the Blues.

Alonso added: “I’ve played 50 games, we’ve been world champions, we’ve been unlucky in the cup finals. I can’t complain about anything at Chelsea but the desire to play in Spain is there. It’s not entirely up to me and I’m happy at Chelsea. I am sincere.”

Our view:

Alonso’s future at Chelsea has been a constant topic of discussion over the past few years. The Spaniard has been linked with an exit on numerous occasions, only to stay.

It won’t be a surprise if the Blues decide to keep him for the final year of his contract, considering they may give priority to bolstering other key positions this summer.

A couple of central defenders could be pursued with the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen while manager Thomas Tuchel is also eyeing two forwards.

A new defensive midfielder may also be signed with Saul Niguez’s loan stint having ended. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho have shown signs of regression in recent months.

Alonso benefitted from regular first-team football during the back end of last season following a serious knee injury for Ben Chilwell, who only returned in late May.

The England star should be fully fit for the next campaign, but Alonso should still fancy his chances of playing time at left wing-back, considering Tuchel likes to rotate.

It remains to be seen where Alonso’s future lies. Barcelona are interested in him, but Chelsea are unlikely to sanction his exit on the cheap with his importance to the team.